Updated on: 19 August,2024 08:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The police studied CCTV footage from the neighbourhood, which led to the identification and arrest of Pratham Khilare Khalilullah Hafizullah Maniyar alias Chhotu, both 22 years old.

Kandivali Police arrested two persons for attacking a priest over a dispute related to a motorcycle collision. The arrested suspects were identified as Pratham Khilare and Chhotu Maniyar; both the arrested persons were produced in court following their arrest, said police. 


The incident happened on Saturday when Ashishkumar Dubey, a priest, was returning to Lalji Pada Abhilakh Nagar in Kandivali with his brother-in-law. Their two-wheeler was struck by another which caused Dubey and his relative to fall off their vehicle. Ashishkumar confronted the motorcyclist about the incident, but the situation quickly escalated.



When the duo arrived at Lalji Pada Abhilakh Junction, they were approached by another two-wheeler. One of the assailants pulled out a knife and attempted to stab Ashishkumar in the stomach, however, the knife struck him in the upper rib cage instead and his brother-in-law was attacked with a piece of bamboo as he tried to flee.


The Kandivali police came to the spot quickly after getting the information. A case was registered in response to Ashishkumar's complaint. The police studied CCTV footage from the neighbourhood, which led to the identification and arrest of Pratham Khilare Khalilullah Hafizullah Maniyar alias Chhotu, both 22 years old.

The duo was booked and arrested under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and brought before the court today, where they were remanded in police custody, said senior inspector Dyaneshwar Ganore of Kandivali police station.

