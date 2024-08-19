The police were on the lookout for two more persons in connection with the incident that occurred in the western suburb of Kandivali on Saturday night, an official said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Priest attacked, injured in road rage in Kandivali; two held x 00:00

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring a 34-year-old priest in an incident of road rage in Mumbai, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police were on the lookout for two more persons in connection with the incident that occurred in the western suburb of Kandivali on Saturday night, an official said.

One of the accused, Pratham Digamber Khillare (22), was travelling on a motorcycle when he dashed the victim's two-wheeler in the Laljipada locality, and an argument ensued, he said, according to the PTI.

Khillare then called his friends who assaulted the priest and his brother-in-law, and he stabbed him with a knife, the official said.

The police have arrested Khillare and his friend Chotu Maniyar, he said.

While the victim initially refused to lodge a complaint, a video of the attack surfaced on social media, and a case was registered, the official said, the news agency reported.

Online gambling addict held for killing 74-year-old woman, stealing gold and setting house ablaze

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a man addicted to online gambling was arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district in Maharashtra for allegedly murdering a 74-year-old woman, stealing her gold jewellery and then setting the house on fire to destroy evidence, a police official said on Monday, as per the PTI.

The incident took place in Zatewada on August 14, the Bhiwandi taluka police station official said.

"Abhimanyu Gupta (35) attacked Sevamary Augustin Nadar when she was alone, slit her throat and fled with gold ornaments. He then set the house on fire to destroy evidence. We traced him to a lodge in Thane and arrested him on Saturday. He has been charged with murder and other offences," the official said.

A probe has found Gupta was addicted to online gambling and had lost more than Rs 2 lakh, due to which he planned the robbery at Nadar's home, the official added.

"Gupta had worked in the dairy run by the victim's son, so he had details of the family etc. He has been remanded in police custody till August 28," the official said.

(with PTI inputs)