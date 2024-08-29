Duo easily entered home around 7.45 am as door was left ajar after milk delivery

The woman was eventually rescued by neighbours. Representation Pic

The Charkop police are on the lookout for two masked men who allegedly entered a flat in the Shakti SRA building in Babrekar Nagar (Kandivli West) on Thursday morning and robbed gold jewellery worth R3.5 lakh after tying up the woman inside. According to police sources, the incident occurred on the first floor of the building. The two masked men allegedly entered the flat of a 22-year-old woman while she was in the kitchen and her young son was asleep in the bedroom. The assailants threatened the woman with a blade, tied up her hands behind her back using a dupatta from a nearby cupboard, and fled with five tola of gold jewellery.

According to the police, the woman, who is estranged from her husband, lives with her son in her parents’ home. After the robbers left, she raised an alarm to wake her son and instructed him to seek help from the neighbours. A neighbour untied her hands and called the police. “During the investigation, it was revealed that the incident occurred around 7.45 am and there were no signs of forced entry as the main door was open at the time of the incident,” said an officer.

It was also revealed that one of the woman’s relatives had come to the house with milk and left shortly before the incident. “We are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the building, but we have not yet spotted anyone exiting,” the officer said, adding that the victim is in shock and they are in the process of recording her statement. DCP Anand Bhoite confirmed the incident and said the Charkop police station is probing the case.