Mumbai: Charkop Police book woman, two boys for molesting two minor girls

Updated on: 28 August,2024 08:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The two accused boys reportedly abused the girls by giving them liquor. It is also said that one of the boys recorded the incident and demanded Rs 2,000 from one of the girls.

The Charkop police have registered cases against a woman and two boys on charges of molesting two 12-year-old girls. According to the police sources, the accused woman and the boys are residents of the same housing society. 


The accused woman allegedly befriended the victims, and facilitated their interaction with other boys including the accused boy in the society, leading to the exchange of Instagram accounts.



According to authorities, the two accused boys reportedly abused the girls by giving them liquor. It is also said that one of the boys recorded the incident and demanded Rs 2,000 from one of the girls.


The incident came to light when the girls reported the matter to their families, who subsequently complained to the Charkop police station on Tuesday. Following the complaint, the Charkop police registered two separate FIRs. The woman accused is named in both FIRs, while different boys are named in each case.

The police have filed charges under the BNS and  Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, no arrests have been made so far said an officer from Charkop police station.

