Breaking News
Hyderabad-bound helicopter crashes in Pune; passengers safe
Mumbai devotees join millions for Arbaeen walk in Iraq
Minor girl sexually assaulted by canteen boy at school in Palghar
Maharashtra: 22 workers injured in boiler blast at steel unit in Jalna
Sexual offenders should be castrated: Ajit Pawar
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > School canteen worker held near Mumbai for abusing 7 year old

School canteen worker held near Mumbai for abusing 7-year-old

Updated on: 25 August,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The matter came to light near Mumbai after the girl refused to go to the canteen, stating “one uncle” had misbehaved with her, said police

School canteen worker held near Mumbai for abusing 7-year-old

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
School canteen worker held near Mumbai for abusing 7-year-old
x
00:00

The Naigaon police arrested a 16-year-old school canteen worker for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl near Mumbai. According to the police, the matter came to light when the victim refused to go to the canteen. “She complained to a teacher that one uncle in the canteen did not behave properly with her. The teacher told the principal, and an FIR was registered against the accused,” said the police. 


The FIR was registered on the basis of the principal’s statement, as the girl’s parents refused to register a complaint. According to the police, the survivor had tried to talk to her parents about the alleged harassment, but they did not take the matter seriously. The canteen owner told the cops that the accused had been working in the canteen for about two months after arriving in the city from Uttar Pradesh. “In the two months he worked there, the accused touched the girl inappropriately four to five times. She told the teacher about it on August 22,” an officer said.



“We are going through footage from 60-70 CCTV cameras on the campus to check if the accused harassed any other child,” said Naigaon Senior Inspector Ramesh Bhame. In another POCSO case, the Vakola police arrested a 21-year-old for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl. “They had met on social media. He kidnapped her, took her to Gujarat and raped her. The girl showed the accused’s photo to her family they approached the police,” said an officer from the Vakola police station.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police sexual crime mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK