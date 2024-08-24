The child rights panel is probing if there was any negligence or political pressure during treatment of the minor survivors in the Badlapur sexual assault case

Staff members from Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar, were summoned to Mumbai so the NCPCR could question them without media interference, said officials. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Conducting an in-depth investigation into the Badlapur sexual assault case of two minors in a school, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Saturday questioned 10-12 officials and staff members from the civic-run Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar, to learn the sequence of events that took place after the girls were taken there.

The panel summoned the hospital superintendent, doctors, security guard, ward boy and other staff. “The staff members were called to Mumbai to avoid any media interference. From morning till late evening, their statements were recorded to learn what condition the girls had been brought in, and what procedures were carried out. We are investigating if there was any negligence or delay in treatment, or if there was any political pressure on the hospital staff,” said a panel official.

The NCPCR discovered that when the incident came to light on August 15 (assault had taken place on August 13), the girls’ parents and school authorities took them to a private hospital. As per norms, such cases are to be taken to a civic hospital. It was a day later that the girls were taken to the Central Hospital.

On Friday, NCPCR member secretary Rupali Banerjee Singh had gone to Badlapur to question education department officials, as well as the school headmistress, teacher and sanitation staff. Even as the panel conducts its parallel probe, the Special Investigation Team headed by IPS officer Aarti Singh on Friday booked the school management under Section 21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

School reopens to poor attendance

The school where the incident took place reopened on Saturday, with classes on for Std V to X. However, only 20 to 25 per cent students attended. All students are expected to attend from Monday. Meanwhile, the Badlapur Sound Association has announced that there will be no DJ performances at dahi handi celebrations in a show of solidarity.