A 50-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar East on Friday morning. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter with forensic support

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Man shot dead in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, police launch investigation x 00:00

A 50-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants who opened fire on his vehicle in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar East on Friday morning, a police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT



According to the officer, at around 7.15 am police received a PCR call informing them of multiple According to the officer, at around 7.15 am police received a PCR call informing them of multiple gunshots fired near SBI Colony.



Police who reached the spot rushed the injured man, identified as Rajkumar, to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.



The officer said a forensics team has been called to investigate the spot.



A case has been registered and a probe initiated, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever