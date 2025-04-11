Breaking News
Man shot dead in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, police launch investigation

Updated on: 11 April,2025 12:53 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

A 50-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar East on Friday morning. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter with forensic support

Representational Pic

A 50-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants who opened fire on his vehicle in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar East on Friday morning, a police officer said.


According to the officer, at around 7.15 am police received a PCR call informing them of multiple gunshots fired near SBI Colony.


Police who reached the spot rushed the injured man, identified as Rajkumar, to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.



The officer said a forensics team has been called to investigate the spot.

A case has been registered and a probe initiated, he added. 
 
