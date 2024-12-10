The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday, said in a statement, “We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of ongoing developments. We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria

Mehdi Hasan, who is currently trapped in Syria

Listen to this article Mumbai man stuck in Syria describes horror, says streets are full of armed men x 00:00

Gunshots at regular intervals, streets flooded with armed men and curfews and isolated roads are some of the horrific scenes being witnessed by a south Mumbai-based man, Mehdi Hasan, who has been stuck in Syria ever since the rebels started moving towards Damascus. Thirty-five-year-old Mehdi Hasan from Mumbai works in Iraq as a tour coordinator, arranging religious pilgrimages for Indians visiting the holy shrines of Imam Ali, Imam Hussain and the other martyrs of Karbala and other parts of Iraq.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to mid-day from Syria, Hasan said, “The situation in Syria is scary, the streets are full of armed men and curfews are being imposed. I can hear gunshots being fired at regular intervals.” “I was visiting the holy shrine of Syyeda Zainab for the mourning period to mark the martyrdom of Fatema Zahra, the daughter of Prophet Muhammad when I learned about the takeover of several prominent cities in Syria and since then there have been concerns here (in Syria),” Hasan said. Syeda Zainab shrine is located in Al-Sitt near the south of Damascus and it is some 10 kilometres southwest of central Damascus, the shrine holds immense religious and emotional significance for Shia Muslims worldwide. The shrine houses the grave of Syeda Zainab, the daughter of Imam Ali and granddaughter of Prophet Muhammad.



An anti-government fighter stands guard outside the Defence Ministry building in Damascus. Pic/AP

Bashar al-Assad's 24-year reign in Syria has come to an abrupt end. On Sunday, Assad's regime collapsed following a decisive rebel offensive that captured Damascus, Syria's capital. The operation was spearheaded by opposition forces including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and others. Hassan added, “I have been living in different hotels for days now. So far I have not encountered anything that would have been a direct threat to my life but looking at the situation you cannot predict anything, at the moment. Everything is a matter of concern, the scenes here are scary with young armed men roaming the streets, shops and markets closed and curfews being imposed.” India on Monday said that it was monitoring the current situation in Syria.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday, said in a statement, “We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of ongoing developments. We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society. Our Embassy in Damascus is in contact with the Indian community, for their safety and security.”

Earlier, the MEA had stated that Indians currently in Syria were requested to remain in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number +963 993385973 (also on the MEA WhatsApp) and email ID hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in for updates. Wasi Sayyed, Hasan's friend from Mumbai told mid-day, “What I have been seeing in the news reports is worrisome. I am bothered about Hasan and praying for his safe return. After what we witnessed during the Russian-Ukraine war and Indian evacuation, I am hopeful the Government of India will safely evacuate Hasan from Syria.” mid-day contated Indian Embassy in Syria, an official said, “We are in the process of evacuating Indians stuck in Syria. A special aircraft is being arranged and they will be evacuated soon.”