Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali offers to transfer power to a transitional government in a video statement, signaling potential political shifts in the country amidst ongoing uncertainty.

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali has announced in a video statement that the government is prepared to hand over its functions to a transitional government. In the message, Jalali expressed his readiness to extend an olive branch to the opposition as part of a potential transfer of power.

“I am at my home, and I have not left because of my deep ties to this country,” Jalali stated, indicating his commitment to his nation amidst the ongoing political uncertainty. He further stated that he would continue his work from his office the following day, urging Syrian citizens to refrain from defacing public property in an effort to maintain order.

While the Prime Minister’s statement signals an openness to dialogue and a change in governance, he did not address recent reports suggesting that President Bashar al-Assad may have left Syria. These reports have fuelled speculation about the President's whereabouts, but no official confirmation has been issued by the Syrian government as of yet.

Jalali’s call for a transitional government comes at a time of heightened political instability in Syria. The country has been embroiled in a devastating civil war for years, with numerous factions vying for power and foreign influence. Despite numerous attempts at peace talks, a resolution to the conflict has remained elusive. The proposal to hand over power to an opposition-led transitional government could be seen as a significant development in efforts to bring about a peaceful resolution.

Meanwhile, the UAE, which has maintained a significant relationship with Syria, has not provided any comment regarding President Assad’s possible departure from the country. Assad's family, long known to have considerable investments in Dubai, has further fueled these speculations.

As the situation in Syria remains fluid, the coming days may reveal whether Jalali's proposal for a power transition will gain traction among opposition groups or if further developments will arise regarding Assad's whereabouts. For now, Syria's future remains uncertain as the country grapples with the ongoing conflict.

