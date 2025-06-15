The truck, which was going towards Sangamner from Loni, hit the luxury bus while it was on way towards Shirdi from Mumbai, an official said

At least three persons were killed and eight others injured after a speeding truck collided with a private bus in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district on Sunday morning, police said, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred at around 6 am on Kolhar-Ghoti state highway in Sangamner area.

The truck, which was going towards Sangamner from Loni, hit the luxury bus while it was on way towards Shirdi from Mumbai, an official said, reported PTI.

Two bus passengers and a co-driver of the truck died on the spot, he said.

Eight bus passengers were also injured in the accident, the official said.

After being alerted, police and local authorities rushed to the spot and the injured persons were shifted to a government hospital for treatment, he said.

The deceased have been identified as truck co-driver Firoze Lala Shaikh (46), resident of Sangamner, and bus passengers Anju Ravindra Walmik (39), resident of Haryana, and Pravin Sopan Kandalkar (28), belonging to Sangamner, the official said, reported PTI.

The Sangamner Taluka police registered an accidental death case and further probe was underway, he added.

Nagpur girl injured in zipline accident in Manali

In another incident, a 12-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Nagpur suffered severe injuries after she fell during a zipline ride in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, a person close to her family said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The girl has been undergoing treatment at a hospital since the accident last week, he said.

According to family sources, Trisha Bijwe was vacationing with her family in Manali. She fell while riding a zipline after the rope connected to a harness she wore snapped, reported PTI.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows the girl falling on boulders below after the zipline rope connected to the harness snaps.

Trisha suffered several fractures and underwent an operation a few days ago, he said.

When contacted, the injured girl's father, Prafull Bijwe, said his daughter's condition was stable.

(With inputs from PTI)