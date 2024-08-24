The protestors will carry black flags and sport black bands on their mouths as a symbolic protest against the gagging of the voice of dissent

Silent protest at Shiv Sena bhavan. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Despite the Bombay High Court's order restricting the Maharashtra bandh, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) began silent sit-in protests across the state on Saturday to draw attention to the increasing atrocities against women.

Throughout the day, the Maha Vikas Aghadi will organise silent sit-in protests across cities, districts, towns, and villages in Maharashtra to express public outrage over the series of sexual assaults on women, girls, and even toddlers in nursery schools that have shaken the state's political landscape.

The protestors will carry black flags and sport black bands on their mouths as a symbolic protest against the gagging of the voice of dissent.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President and ex-Union Minister Sharad Pawar and the party’s Working President Supriya Sule besides other party leaders sat in a silent protest at the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in Pune. At the same time, a large number of women organised the protests at various locations in the Pune district and other parts of the state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) President and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray and MLA Aditya Thackeray will sit along with top party leaders and carry out a silent protest near the Shiv Sena Bhavan, the party headquarters in Dadar, Mumbai.

State Congress President Nana Patole will stage a similar protest in Thane, while other party leaders shall follow suit in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Akola, etc.

The trio of Sharad Pawar-Thackeray-Patole on Friday said that they respected the Bombay High Court order and called off the proposed half-day strike planned for Saturday.

However, the MVA converted the ‘bandh’ into a statewide sit-in protest with black flags, and black bands across the mouth, arms and wrists since Saturday morning.

However, normal life was not affected anywhere in the state because of the protests.

he Bombay High Court on Friday restrained political parties or individuals from proceeding with a Maharashtra bandh on August 24 or any future date, forcing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to withdraw its proposed state-wide shutdown to protest Badlapur sexual assault and push the government for swift action.

The court said such a protest would paralyse normal life and relied on a 2004 High Court ruling which held the enforcement of bandhs or general strikes unconstitutional.

The MVA, which consists of the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP), had given a call for a state-wide bandh on August 24 (Saturday) to protest against the Mahayuti government over the Badlapur sexual assault in adjoining Thane district earlier this month and "rising" incidents of crime against women in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said his government will implement the court order, which he termed as a "slap on the face of the opposition".

Reacting to the HC ruling, the MVA said it has called off the bandh, but it will go ahead with peaceful demonstrations across the state with black bands tied on the mouths of its leaders and workers.

