School management booked in Badlapur sexual assault case

SIT adds POCSO Section 21 for failure to act; CCTV upgrade underway

The new state-appointed administrators at the school; (top) New CCTV cameras are being installed at the school. Pics/Navneet Barhate

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Badlapur sexual assault case involving two minor girls has now booked the school management in the case. The SIT will investigate who from the school delayed taking action and take appropriate measures against them.

The SIT has added Section 21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) to the case, which addresses punishment for failure to report or record a case. “Officials are now taking statements from the school staff to clarify details such as when the incident occurred, who was present, and why action was delayed after the parents informed the school authorities,” said a police officer.

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter. The court questioned why no immediate action was taken against the school despite the victims’ complaints. Only after this action was taken against the school under the POCSO Act. The court highlighted that strict action must be taken against officials who fail to report such crimes promptly and noted that the parents had to wait 11 hours to file a complaint, causing them considerable distress.

Earlier, the Badlapur East police had registered a case against Akshay Shinde, the accused, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and the POCSO Act. “Section 21 of POCSO has now been added against the school management, and further investigation is ongoing,” said a police officer.

The police officer elaborated that the school management had already taken action against the principal and teacher found responsible. The investigation will now focus on which management members delayed action, and those responsible will be arrested under the relevant sections.

Administrator appointed

In response to the incident and allegations of administrative laxity, the state government dissolved the school committee and appointed an administrator to ensure transparency and proper administration. Today, administrator Kunda Pandit and consultant Vishwanath Patil visited the school, met with teachers and staff, and reviewed the situation. They assessed all processes and management practices, making key decisions for future improvements.

Installation of CCTV cameras

The school faced criticism for negligence, particularly due to CCTV recordings being off during and after the incident. In response, the school administration has begun installing new CCTV cameras for improved security.

Inquiry by child rights body

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Friday conducted an inquiry into the rape of minor girls in Badlapur. Commission

Chairperson Rupali Banerjee Singh came to Badlapur and thoroughly interrogated the education department officials, school headmistress, teacher and maid for almost six hours.

On the other hand, Aarti Singh, the chief IPS officer of the SIT, also came to Badlapur on Friday. Banerjee Singh refused to divulge any information regarding the inquiry. Thane District Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Rani Baisane, and members Archana Crore and Manisha Zende also participated in this inquiry. But he also refused to say anything more as the information is confidential. Meanwhile, it was claimed that the headmistress of the school had made an insensitive statement that the injury suffered by the girl could have happened while riding a bicycle.

