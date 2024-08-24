Expert criticises reactive measures, calls for more informed approach

Dr Vats says live streaming of classroom activities risks the privacy of all children involved. Representation pic

Badlapur sexual assault: 'Parents need to rethink approach to child safety'

In the wake of the disturbing child sexual assault case in Badlapur that shook the entire state, Dr Swati Popat Vats, president of the Early Childhood Association, has issued an open letter urging parents to rethink their approach to child safety. Dr Vats has criticised the typical reactive and knee-jerk measures taken by parents, which often include excessive reliance on technology and community forums, labelling them insufficient and potentially harmful.

The letter highlights the common yet misguided practices parents might resort to following such incidents. These include the use of GPS tracking devices on children, the demand for live CCTV footage from classrooms, and the sharing of this footage among parents and their acquaintances, which could inadvertently expose children to wider dangers.

Dr Vats advocates for a more thoughtful and informed approach to safeguarding children. She advises against knee-jerk reactions that do not effectively address or enhance a child's safety. Instead, she suggests engaging with child safety experts and investing in practical measures that ensure the physical and emotional well-being of children.

Dr Vats emphasises the importance of creating a secure environment through informed choices and consistent standards rather than sporadic, reactionary measures based on recent incidents. She said, “Parents need to educate themselves on effective safety protocols and to collaborate with schools to ensure these practices are in place and transparent.

This proactive approach aims not only to protect children in educational settings but also to foster an environment where child safety is integrated into the daily operations and culture of care institutions, ensuring all-round safety for the most vulnerable members of society.”

Recommendations for parents in the letter

. Avoid insisting on live streaming classroom activities, as it risks the privacy of all children involved

. Be judicious about who is considered a part of a child’s trusted circle, cautioning against the indiscriminate use of familial terms for acquaintances or service providers, which could confuse children about whom to trust

. Focus on comprehensive safety checks when choosing educational or childcare facilities, including staff background checks, understanding of the POCSO Act, familiarity with concepts of good touch and bad touch, and clear safety protocols in case of incidents

Two education officers suspended over lapses

State School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Friday suspended education officers Balasaheb Rakshe and Rajesh Kankal in the wake of the Badlapur sexual assault incident. The suspension order will be issued on Monday. At a press conference at the BMC headquarters, Kesarkar said, “If the education officer of Thane district [Rakshe] had informed us in a timely manner about the Badlapur incident, we could have acted immediately to prevent the protest and the resulting inconvenience to the public. Any officials or authorities who attempted to conceal this information will be held accountable.”

Delay in installing CCTVs

Kankal was suspended over the delay in installing CCTV in BMC schools. “I have instructed officials to ensure CCTVs are installed in all civic-run schools in two years, which has not happened. If the education department lacked funds for the project, they should have requested them. I would have promptly approved funding under the District Planning Development Committee. Kankal will have to explain the delay in carrying out this task,” Kesarkar said.

Later, the school education minister was informed that CCTVs would be installed in a month.

The BMC administration stated that Kankal had been told to submit an apology letter to Kesarkar explaining the reason for the delay.