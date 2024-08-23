Badlapur sexual assault case: ‘Influencer’ detained for spreading fake news

The police identified the woman as Ritika Prakash Shelar, 21, a resident of Ambarnath in Thane district

The Thane police have registered a case against a 21-year-old woman who was detained on Thursday evening for spreading fake messages and rumours about the Badlapur sexual assault case on social media. The police identified the woman as Ritika Prakash Shelar, 21, a resident of Ambarnath in Thane district. They said that after the Badlapur protest over the sexual assault of a girl, a message went viral on social media.

‘Claimed 1 victim died’

The alleged message claimed that one of the victims had died and that one of the victims’ mothers had died by suicide. This message circulated across social media platforms, causing unrest in the community. “It was found that the woman had either circulated or posted the message on her Instagram profile. With around 5,50,000 followers, the post went viral on a larger scale, spreading rumours among the masses,” said a police officer.

Taking the matter seriously, the Thane cyber police team began an investigation. “With the help of technical details, it was confirmed that the woman had spread the rumours on social media. The woman was detained in Ambarnath, and further investigation is ongoing,” said the police officer. The police have registered a case against Shelar and are urging the public not to spread or believe in rumours.