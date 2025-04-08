Kedar Jadhav, 39, who announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket in June last year

Kedar Jadhav joined the BJP in the presence of party's Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Pic/X

Former India cricketer Kedar Jadhav on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai in presences of top party leader from Maharashtra.

Kedar Jadhav, 39, who announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket in June last year.

He joined the BJP in the presence of party's Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, former state CM Ashok Chavan and other leaders.

"He will tour the state and meet the youth. He will help strengthen the sports wing of the BJP in Maharashtra," Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, according to the PTI.

There was no official word on what role or responsibility Kedar Jadhav will be given within the party.

However, in a post on X, Kedar Jadhav wrote, "A cricketer's second innings begins - not with the bat, but with a purpose. With the people's trust and the BJP's vision, I take this leap to serve the people of Maharashtra and India. Let love and support be my guiding force."

Congress leader Sahdev Betkar joins Shiv Sena (UBT)

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress leader Sahdev Betkar on Tuesday joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) after quitting the party. Betkar had previously been a part of Shiv Sena but had shifted to Congress

Sahdev Betkar, a prominent leader from the coastal town of Guhagar, made his political comeback by entering the Shiv Sena fold at an event held at Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray extended a warm welcome to him. The event was attended by prominent Shiv Sena leaders including Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena Secretary Vinayak Raut, MP Arvind Sawant, along with other party officials and Shiv Sena workers.

Speaking at 'Matoshri', his private residence in Bandra, Uddhav Thackeray insisted the people of Maharashtra need the Shiv Sena (UBT) at this juncture as it is the only political party in the state that keeps its word and fulfils promises, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)