This sparked an angry reaction among the crowd, leading to a mob gathering near the accused’s house

Protestors gathered on tracks at Badlapur railway station

Listen to this article Badlapur sexual assault: House of alleged accused vandalised x 00:00

A violent mob attacked the house of Akshay Shinde, the alleged accused in the sexual assault of two minor girls in Badlapur. The incident occurred when a protest was underway on Wednesday against the alleged assault on two children.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters had gathered at the site and were demanding the death penalty for the accused when some individuals brought a photo of Shinde to the site. This sparked an angry reaction among the crowd, leading to a mob gathering near the accused’s house.

As the situation became violent, Shinde’s family members—his mother, father, and brother—fled. The mob then vandalised the house, causing significant damage. The police arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident and deployed forces outside Shinde’s house to maintain order.

The attack on Shinde’s house has sparked widespread condemnation, with many questioning the vandalism carried out by the mob. The police are currently searching for the perpetrators. The police said investigation is on and have not commented further on the case.