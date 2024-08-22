Lawyers vow not to represent accused, secure bail for arrested protesters

Badlapur railway station on Wednesday

Listen to this article Badlapur sexual assault: Uneasy calm descends on the city as netas drop by x 00:00

Normalcy returned to Badlapur, where massive protests were witnessed in the wake of the sexual assault of two minor girls. While citizens went about their daily routines, a heavy police presence was maintained across the city, including at the railway station, as a precautionary measure. The authorities have registered four cases against protesters who had damaged government property and disrupted railway services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders from Opposition parties and social workers, including child welfare committee officials, visited the Badlapur East police station to pressure the police into acting against the accused, Akshay Shinde, who was produced before the POCSO court in Kalyan on Wednesday morning. He has been remanded in police custody till August 26. Ashwini Bhamre Patil, the public prosecutor told the court the accused was sent to police custody as the offence was serious. The police were yet to find out whether the accused had a criminal background, she added.



Women protest outside Badlapur police station. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Meanwhile, certain lawyers from Kalyan and Ulhasnagar requested their peers not to represent Shinde. “We have written an appeal on the blackboard in court and also circulated messages among the lawyers that no one should represent the accused,” said Advocate Prakash Jagtap, president of the Bar Association, Kalyan court.

Lawyers from Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur have decided to fight for protesters arrested pro bono. “They are booked under sections that are serious. Hence getting bail is difficult. However, we will fight for them. They are common citizens who have no political connection,” said Adv Mangesh Gawli, president of the Advocate Association.

The Government Railway Police have registered a case against about 400 people for protesting at Badlapur railway station. “We have acted against 32 people, where 22 were arrested, produced in court and remanded in magistrate custody. While eight women and two juveniles were served notices and sent on their way,” said a police officer. The city and railway police are now scrutinising CCTV footage and viral videos to bring more protesters to book.

Minister Speak

Shambhuraj Desai, guardian minister of Thane district, meanwhile, held a press conference, stating that Shinde was arrested and his police custody had been extended. He said that the accused was not a staffer appointed by the school. “CCTV footage was not available, which is a lapse on the school’s part. The case will be fast-tracked. IPS officer Arti Singh has been appointed as head of the SIT. Orders have been given for a thorough investigation and we will see that the accused gets the death penalty,” said Desai.

He added that the railway blockage had disrupted the lives of college students and senior citizens. “However, we assume that the protesters were not locals as they were carrying banners slamming the Ladki Bahin scheme. A proper investigation will be conducted with regard to the protest’s participants,” Desai said.

School’s statement

Tushar Apte, secretary of the school trust, told the media, “We came to know about the incident on August 16. On August 14, we were told by the principal that a minor girl was not feeling well so they were sending them home. However, on August 16 when the parents of the girl approached the school, we learnt the facts. The accused was working as a sweeper on a contractual basis. Two women used to take care of the kids, but they were found to be negligent and we have suspended them. The principal and teacher were suspended as they were also negligent,” he said.

Sena (UBT) allegations

Sushma Andhare, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, said, “You say we are politically motivated. A female journalist asking questions was asked by [Shiv Sena leader] Waman Mhatre, ‘Why are you speaking as if you have been raped?’ Where does this arrogance come from? You have exacerbated the situation. If you want to maintain law and order, why hasn’t Mhatre been arrested yet?”

She also pointed out that the victim’s mother was kept waiting for over 10 hours even though she was pregnant. Despite having the medical report, no case was filed. Due to various reasons, the Opposition has raised issues about the case. Sushma Andhare, a leader and spokesperson of the Thackeray group, held a protest in Badlapur today but was obstructed.