Actor Tillotama Shome is one of the most loved and versatile actresses in the industry and has delivered some amazing performances in her career. Recently, Tillotama opened up about an interaction with a director that left her hurt. The Kota Factory actress talked about how she was told she would never earn a certain amount of money.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Shome broke into tears and talked about how one director bluntly told her that she would never make enough money in the industry. “It was in stark contrast to a director I once worked with who paid me very low. At the wrap party, we were all talking when someone asked me, ‘What would be something that you really are lusting for?' I mentioned a particular car that cost a certain amount, and said, ‘If I do a film where I’m paid this much, I could buy that car,’” she said.

While wiping her tears, she added, “The director then said, ‘I’m so sorry to break this to you, but you’re never going to earn that kind of money. It’s unfair, but that’s how this industry is. You’re very talented, but unfortunately, you’ll never make that much.’ He said it in a tone that felt like he meant well—but it stayed with me.”

Tillotama Shome on fighting to get enough pay

Tillotama further continued and talked about how she made sure to get the fees she deserved in the next project she did and added, “Then came my next film, which was everything I could dream of creatively. I knew I’d never get a role that good again, but I still negotiated for four months. I fought for the money, and eventually, I got paid double the amount I’d mentioned at that party. When the contract was finalized, I messaged that director and said, ‘By the way, I just closed a deal and was paid this much. Thought you should know before you tell another actor what they can or can’t do.’ That moment meant a lot to me. I’m grateful I have friends who see my worth—because sometimes, potential is invisible. And true friendship is about recognizing what the world can’t yet see,” Shome concluded.