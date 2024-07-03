Breaking News
Mumbai | Day 2: First arrests under the new laws
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Liberation in Matheran
Your crowd, your circus: Railway to Metro
Mumbai eagerly awaits open double-decker buses
Mumbai: Double-decker flyover in Andheri delayed until 2026
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Kota Factory Will the show ever quit the black and white format Director and cast react Exclusive

Kota Factory: Will the show ever quit the black-and-white format? Director and cast react- Exclusive

Updated on: 03 July,2024 09:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

In an exclusive chat with mid-day.com, the director of Kota Factory Season 3, Pratish Mehta, talked about the significant change in Jeetendra Kumar’s character arc

Kota Factory: Will the show ever quit the black-and-white format? Director and cast react- Exclusive

In Pic: Jeetendra Kumar

Listen to this article
Kota Factory: Will the show ever quit the black-and-white format? Director and cast react- Exclusive
x
00:00

Kota Factory is one of the most loved Indian series, with its relatable story managing to keep the audience hooked. Another factor, or person if I may say so, who has kept the audience glued is Jeetu Bhaiya, played by Jeetendra Kumar. In an exclusive chat with mid-day.com, the director of Kota Factory Season 3, Pratish Mehta, talked about the significant change in Jeetendra Kumar’s character arc. Additionally, Mayur More, aka Vaibhav, revealed a cute anecdote about his life.


After two successful seasons directed by someone else, taking the helm for the third season was not an easy task. Talking about it, Mehta shared, “It was difficult. But I always take this type of opportunity, and I was very happy with this one. So, it was difficult, but I enjoyed it a lot.”


The series had two successful seasons with Jeetu Bhaiya being the fun guy, but by the end of Season 3, we see a very different side of him. His character arc changes significantly in Kota Factory Season 3. Talking about how he ensured that this new change didn’t lose the relatability aspect, Pratish shared, “Jeetu Bhaiya is loved by people, and he continues to be loved not only because he makes you feel good. We have tried to look at things in a way that shows not only students but also teachers, having their own mindsets. Everyone prepares things in their own way.”


Pratish Mehta concluded by saying that for him, Jeetu's behaviour is not of a ‘depressed mindset’ but rather, ‘it's the mindset which you think is right for you.’

Further in the chat, we switched to Mayur More and asked him if he thought not getting romantically involved with Revathi Pillai’s character could take away the relatability. To which he revealed a personal story. More shared, “I have studied in such a way that I had a crush on a girl. We used to spend a lot of quality time together because of studying together. I used to enjoy maths because she taught me so well. In my life, there was a Vartika who used to teach me Maths. She was from Hindi medium, and I was from Marathi medium. But still, she made efforts to teach me.”

Kota Factory Season 3 continues to follow the journey of students as they navigate the intense pressures of Kota's coaching centers. The show is streaming on Netflix. The series also stars Jitendra Kumar and Tillotama Shome in the lead roles.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Jeetendra Entertainment News Web Series Web Series News Entertainment Top Stories Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK