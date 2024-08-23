Crime Branch begins investigation into protests and vandalism at Badlapur that followed news of assault

The special investigation team checking details on the school premises. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article Badlapur sexual assault case: Statements of girls, parents and accused recorded by SIT x 00:00

The special investigation team (SIT) formed to investigate the sexual assault case of two minor girls in Badlapur has begun its investigation. The team has taken the statements of the girls and their parents, and is conducting a thorough investigation to ensure that the accused, including the school management, receive strict punishment. The mother of one of the girls told mid-day that IPS officer Aarti Singh, the SIT chief, took down their statements on Wednesday. The mother stated that they had no complaints regarding the investigation and did not wish to comment further.

When questioned about rumours circulating on social media about death and suicide, the mother clarified that these were fake and that they were safe. Sudhar Pathare, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 4), said people should not believe in rumours and messages that are going viral on social media. “Also, it is the responsibility of us all to maintain peace and not circulate rumours or fake messages,” he said.

Akshay Shinde, the accused, was produced in court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody till August 26. “Shinde’s statement has also been recorded, regarding his criminal background, when he joined the school, and where he was working earlier. He was also questioned about when he committed the crime and if he had made similar attempts with other girls at the school or elsewhere,” said an official. According to the official, the team is also gathering evidence and other details against Shinde, questioning female attendants and others who were present in the school, in case anyone saw him taking the girls to a secluded spot.

While the SIT team is investigating the sexual assault case, the Thane Crime Branch has started investigations into the vandalism that took place in the school and other parts of the city. A team of Crime Branch officers visited the school on Thursday to gather CCTV footage and other evidence in the case. Officers also took statements from the school staff to obtain more details and evidence. The police are also checking videos of vandalism at the school that went viral on social media to identify the people responsible for the destruction and damage of the school and government property.

A senior officer from Thane police said, “While the SIT is gathering evidence in the sexual assault case and the Crime Branch is investigating the protest and vandalism, the local police force is busy maintaining law and order in Badlapur.” The protests and vandalism have sparked outrage among citizens and worried parents, leading to a call for strict action to ensure the safety of children. The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of school-going girls.

The officer who will investigate the case

Aarti Singh, an IPS officer from the 2006 batch who was recently featured in Forbes Asia’s Power Business women magazine for fighting gender bias, has been appointed as the head of the SIT team formed to probe the Badlapur incident. Dr Singh, a gynaecologist-turned-IPS officer, is currently posted as the Inspector General of Police (Administration) for Maharashtra Police.

- Sanjeev Shivadekar