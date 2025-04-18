Breaking News
Updated on: 18 April,2025 11:33 AM IST  |  Kochi
PTI |

Top

Twelve migrant workers were hospitalised in Kochi after experiencing symptoms of food poisoning, reportedly after consuming home-cooked food. All are in stable condition, according to health officials

Representational Pic

Twelve migrant workers were admitted to a Government Medical College Hospital in Kochi, following a case of food poisoning, health officials said on Friday.


The workers had initially sought treatment at the Tripunithura Taluk Government Hospital after experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting on Thursday afternoon.


They were later referred to the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery and admitted to the emergency department around 8.30 pm, according to the health officials.


Health officials said the illness reportedly followed the consumption of home-cooked food.

Medical College Superintendent Dr Ganesh Mohan said all the patients are in stable condition. 

