Breaking News
12-year-old Thane boy found alone on train while trying to reach grandfather in UP
Thane: 29 kids abused at child shelter, five people held in Kalyan
Mumbai: SGNP leopard to shoot videos via radio collar
Mumbai: Dentist held for buying kids, assaulting them
Mumbai: Two chain-snatching incidents in 20 mins in Powai; thieves held
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Haryana Fire breaks out in hardware shop basement in Bhiwani

Haryana: Fire breaks out in hardware shop basement in Bhiwani

Updated on: 18 April,2025 11:38 AM IST  |  Haryana
ANI |

Top

A major fire broke out early Friday morning in the basement of a hardware and electric shop near Bhoja Wali Mandir in Bhiwani, Haryana. Firefighters faced challenges due to thick smoke and burning batteries stored in the basement. No casualties have been reported so far

Haryana: Fire breaks out in hardware shop basement in Bhiwani

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Haryana: Fire breaks out in hardware shop basement in Bhiwani
x
00:00

A massive fire broke out in a hardware and electric shop near Bhoja Wali Mandir in Haryana's Bhiwani early on Friday morning, as per officials.


According to Fire Officer Rajesh Kumar, the fire department received information about the fire at 5:30 am today, following which fire tenders rushed to the scene.


The official stated that an earth-moving machine has been called for the operation, as the smoke made it difficult for the personnel to enter the area, as the fire broke out in the basement.


Kumar added that the fire was started due to some batteries kept in the basement.

"We got information about the fire incident at around 5:30 a.m. today. As the fire has broken out in a basement, the area is filled with smoke, making it difficult for fire personnel to enter. Some batteries are also kept in the basement, which caught fire. We have called for an earth-moving machine to help us in the operation," Kumar stated.

Efforts to control the fire are continuing. Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

haryana Fire national news India news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK