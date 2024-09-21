Breaking News
Updated on: 22 September,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Dadri
Agencies |

In response, Babita described Vinesh’s comments as “a statement of narrow mindset” and suggested she should rethink before using such words

Vinesh Phogat has been campaigning hard since joining Congress. PIC/PTI

BJP leader Babita Phogat has hit back at her cousin Vinesh Phogat, who is contesting from the Julana assembly seat after Vinesh criticised the BJP during her campaigning for the upcoming Haryana elections. The wrestler-turned-politician had said, “This time Congress’ symbol of hand will act as a slap. On October 5, this slap will strike in Delhi.” In response, Babita described Vinesh’s comments as “a statement of narrow mindset” and suggested she should rethink before using such words.


As the assembly elections approach, Babita has been actively engaging with party workers. Speaking to the media, she mentioned that senior BJP leaders are guiding the workers on how to connect with the public and showcase the achievements of the BJP government. Babita expressed confidence that the BJP will secure victory in Haryana for the third consecutive time. Regarding her cousin’s statement, Babita said, “I agree that such statements have been made with a very narrow mindset, but we should think about our words; we should reflect on them.”



