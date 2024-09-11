Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat filed her nomination from the Julana seat on Wednesday for Haryana polls and appealed to voters for their support so that Congress could form a government under Bhupinder Singh Hooda's leadership

Olympian Vinesh Phogat files her nomination for Haryana polls on Wednesday. Pic/PTi

Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat filed her nomination from the Julana seat on Wednesday for the Haryana polls and asked voters for their support so that the Congress party could form a government under former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's leadership, news agency PTI reported.

Vinesh Phogat was accompanied by Congress' Rohtak Member of Parliament (MP) Deepender Singh Hooda and Sonipat lawmaker Satpal Brahmachari while filing the nomination.

Addressing a gathering in Julana after filing her nomination, Phogat said, "Give your love and blessings to Congress so that it forms government under Bhupinder Hooda ji's leadership and the development works that were stalled for the 10 years resumes.

The Congress did not declare its chief ministerial candidate for the Haryana polls and maintained that if wins the election, the high command as well as the party's legislators will take a call on the matter.

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia were at the forefront of the wrestlers' protest last year against then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was also an MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the time. The two Olympians recently joined the Congress after meeting Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Deepender Hooda said Poghat will secure a "big win". Not just the Julana seat, the Congress will secure an absolute majority and form the government in Haryana under the leadership of his father Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said Deepender Hooda.

Haryana polls on October 5, counting three days later

"People have made up their mind that under Hooda Sahab's leadership, the Congress has to be brought to power and BJP has to be ousted," he said.

After filing her nomination, Phogat said, "It is a matter of great happiness for me... In wrestling, we have learnt that never take your opponent lightly."

The wrestler-turned-politician, whose in-laws belong to Julana, said people of the assembly segment have reposed their faith in her and she will try to live up to their expectations. "They treated me more as a daughter than a daughter-in-law," she said.

Referring to the wrestlers' protest, Phogat said they had to struggle on roads and face lathis. She thanked Deepender Hooda for extending support to the protesting wrestlers during their agitation.

Deepender Hooda said, "Phogat took on the system and the government for our daughters' respect. It was not an ordinary struggle... that struggle will not just act as an inspiration for players only, but to the entire country."

Meanwhile, BJP has fielded Yogesh Bairagi, a former commercial pilot, against Phogat in the Jat-dominated Julana Assembly segment for the Haryana polls which will be held on October 5.

Before foraying into politics, Phogat retired from wrestling after the shock end to her Paris Olympics campaign. The 30-year-old is the first Indian woman grappler to reach the Olympics final. However, she was disqualified over an alleged weight breach of 100 grams during her 50-kilogramme category weigh-in ahead of the gold medal match.

The counting of votes for the 90-member assembly elections in Haryana will be held on October 8.

(With PTI inputs)