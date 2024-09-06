Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Taxi Pod project won’t work here’
Exclusive | Dating app scam: So lucrative, there were three gangs!
Ulhasnagar: Would you pay Rs 13,000 for this walking stick?
Mumbai: Coastal Road to be open 24/7 during the upcoming Ganeshotsav 2024
Mumbai: Second Gokhale bridge girder moves closer to completion
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > ECI bans exit polls in Haryana Jammu and Kashmir

ECI bans exit polls in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir

Updated on: 06 September,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

In a notification dated September 3, the ECI stated that any publication of exit polls in connection to the elections in those regions by any means of print, electronic media or dissemination in any other manner during the period of 7 am on Wednesday, September 18 and 6:30 pm on Saturday, October 5, has been prohibited.

ECI bans exit polls in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
ECI bans exit polls in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir
x
00:00

Ahead of the legislative assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notification regarding the publication of exit polls during the election period.


In a notification dated September 3, the ECI stated that any publication of exit polls in connection to the elections in those regions by any means of print, electronic media or dissemination in any other manner during the period of 7 am on Wednesday, September 18 and 6:30 pm on Saturday, October 5, has been prohibited.



“The period between 7.00  am on 18.09.2024 (Wednesday) and 6.30 pm. on 05.10.2024 (Saturday), as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicising exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid general election, shall be prohibited,” the notification stated.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi haryana jammu and kashmir Election Commission india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK