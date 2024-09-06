ECI bans exit polls in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir

In a notification dated September 3, the ECI stated that any publication of exit polls in connection to the elections in those regions by any means of print, electronic media or dissemination in any other manner during the period of 7 am on Wednesday, September 18 and 6:30 pm on Saturday, October 5, has been prohibited.

Ahead of the legislative assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notification regarding the publication of exit polls during the election period.

“The period between 7.00 am on 18.09.2024 (Wednesday) and 6.30 pm. on 05.10.2024 (Saturday), as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicising exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid general election, shall be prohibited,” the notification stated.

