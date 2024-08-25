This will be the first assembly election for the party, which was created by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Ghulam Nabi Azad. File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Ghulam Nabi Azad's DPAP releases 1st list of candidates for J&K Assembly Elections x 00:00

On Sunday, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) released its initial list of 13 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. This will be the first assembly election for the party, which was created by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. The list was made public by the party's General Secretary (Organisation), R S Chib, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, the DPAP has chosen numerous renowned candidates, including former Jammu and Kashmir minister Abdul Majeed Wani from Doda East, former MLA Mohammad Amin Bhat from Devsar, and former Jammu and Kashmir Advocate General Mohammad Aslam Goni from Bhaderwah. Saleem Parray, a DDC member, will run in Dooru, while Muneer Ahmed Mir has been chosen to represent Lolab.

In addition, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced a list of seven candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Bilal Ahmed Deva of Anantnag West, Ghulam Nabi Wani (Nellora) of Rajpora, Mir Altaf Hussain of Anantnag, and Qaiser Sultan Ganai (Jin) of Ganderbal are among the DPAP candidates. Other candidates include Ghulam Nabi Bhat of Eidgah, Amir Ahmed Bhat of Khanyar, Nisar Ahmed Lone of Gurez, and Peer Bilal Ahmed of Hazratbal, the PTI report added.

Amir Ahmed Bhat previously ran for Lok Sabha from Srinagar but was unsuccessful.

The three-phase Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will take place in 90 constituencies in the Union Territory, beginning on September 18 and continuing on September 25 and October 1. The vote counting is scheduled for October 4.

Per the PTI report, AAP's candidates are Fayaz Ahmad Sofi (Pulwama), Mudasir Hassan (Rajpora), Sheikh Fida Hussain (Devsar), Mohsin Shafkat Mir (Dooru), Mehraj din Malik (Doda), Yasir Shafi Matto (Doda West), and Mudassir Amat Mir (Banihal). The party has also informed the Election Commission about its 40 celebrity campaigners, which include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, and other top party figures.

Since the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections notification was released on August 20, 14 candidates have registered their nominations for the first phase of the elections, which includes 24 assembly segments (16 in Kashmir and eight in Jammu). The deadline for filing nominations is August 27, the news agency added.