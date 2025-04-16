Breaking News
Updated on: 16 April,2025 05:32 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Recently, Airtel and Jio have partnered with Starlink to bring the latter high-speed satellite internet services to its customers in India. Satellite telecom in India will help the country provide much-needed services to remote interior places where conventional telecom services tend to be costly

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal meets delegation from Starlink, comprising Vice-President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight. Pic/X

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met a delegation from Elon Musk-owned satellite internet services company Starlink. The Starlink delegation comprised Vice-President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight.


"Discussions covered Starlink's cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships & future investment plans in India," Minister Goyal wrote on X, post the meeting.



Recently, Airtel and Jio have partnered with Starlink to bring the latter high-speed satellite internet services to its customers in India.

Satellite telecom in India will help the country provide much-needed services to remote interior places where conventional telecom services tend to be costly.

Starlink's entry into India has gained currency lately, with Donald Trump winning the US presidency for a second term. Elon Musk is a close aide of President Trump.

As per its website, Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more.

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. Starlink says its satellites are constantly updated with the newest technology. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

