Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal meets delegation from Starlink, comprising Vice-President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight. Pic/X

Listen to this article Piyush Goyal meets Starlink officials, discusses future investment plans, partnerships in India x 00:00

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met a delegation from Elon Musk-owned satellite internet services company Starlink. The Starlink delegation comprised Vice-President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight.

"Discussions covered Starlink's cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships & future investment plans in India," Minister Goyal wrote on X, post the meeting.

Recently, Airtel and Jio have partnered with Starlink to bring the latter high-speed satellite internet services to its customers in India.

Satellite telecom in India will help the country provide much-needed services to remote interior places where conventional telecom services tend to be costly.

Starlink's entry into India has gained currency lately, with Donald Trump winning the US presidency for a second term. Elon Musk is a close aide of President Trump.

As per its website, Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more.

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. Starlink says its satellites are constantly updated with the newest technology.

