As many as 3,302 stocks advanced while 785 declined and 169 remained unchanged on the BSE

Listen to this article Sensex, Nifty surge over 2 per cent as Donald Trump relaxes tariffs x 00:00

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 2 per cent on Tuesday, tracking a rally in global markets after US President Donald Trump relaxed some of the tariffs. Rallying for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,577.63 points or 2.10 per cent to settle at 76,734.89. During the day, it zoomed 1,750.37 points or 2.32 per cent to 76,907.63, driven by the across-the-board rally.

The NSE Nifty surged 500 points or 2.19 per cent to 23,328.55. Intra-day, it rallied 539.8 points or 2.36 per cent to 23,368.35. All the BSE sectoral indices closed in the green. BSE Realty, Auto, Capital Goods and Industrials were lead gainers, jumping up to 5 per cent. Trump has suggested that he might temporarily exempt the auto industry from tariffs that were imposed earlier. As many as 3,302 stocks advanced while 785 declined and 169 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Retail inflation dips

Retail inflation dipped marginally to a nearly six-year low of 3.34 per cent in March due to a decline in prices of vegetables and protein-rich items. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 3.61 per cent in February and 4.85 per cent in March last year. The inflation rate in March 2025 is the lowest since August 2019, when it was 3.28 per cent.

