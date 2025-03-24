On March 17th violent clashes took place in Nagpur that rocked the entire city. The incident took place over the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that a holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation

On Monday the house of the key accused in Nagpur violence was destroyed by the Municipal body

Nagpur violence: Municipal body demolishes the house of key accused

On Monday, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation anti-encroachment squad destroyed the illegal construction at the house of Nagpur riots accused Yusuf Sheikh, located at Johri Pura Mahal in the city.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation demolished parts of the house of another accused, Faheem Khan on the same day earlier.

"We had the order to investigate into a complaint. We did a proper investigation. As per Sec 53(1) of the MRTP Act (Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966) a notice was issued for 24 hours. As soon as the duration completed, this action was taken...," Sunil Gajbhiye, Depuy Engineer, Nagpur Municipal Corporation said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on March 22nd said that 92 people have been arrested in connection with the March 17 Nagpur violence , which involved incidents of stone pelting and vandalism

During a press conference, CM Fadnavis said that the violence was triggered by rumours spread on social media alleging that a holy 'chadar' had been burnt on that day.

"I chaired a high-level meeting regarding the violence, which was also attended by State minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. I reviewed every detail and shared my thoughts... The tomb of Aurangzeb was burnt that day when this incident occurred. Following the incident, a case was registered with the police. However, some people spread a rumour via podcasts and social media posts that a holy 'chadar' was burnt. This led to rioters pelting stones, torching vehicles and attacking shops in Nagpur," Fadnavis said.

He also said that damages caused during the violence would be recovered from the rioters. "Whatever damage has happened will be recovered from the rioters. If they do not pay the money, their property will be sold for the recovery. Bulldozers will also be used wherever required,".

Earlier, Maharashtra Police's Cyber cell had informed that one of the accused in the violence had "edited and circulated videos" and "glorified violence" on social media, which led to the riots spreading in various parts of the city.

"He (Faheem Khan) edited and circulated the video of the protest against Aurangzeb due to which the riots spread. He also glorified violent videos," cyber cell's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani told ANI here.

Accused Faheem Khan was arrested on March 19; he has been remanded in custody. Khan is a leader of the Minorities Democratic Party. (ANI)

(With ANI inputs)