BJP leader Ujjwal Nikam condemned the recent violence in Nagpur, calling it shameful and affirming that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assured that damages would be recovered from rioters

Senior advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujjwal Nikam on Sunday strongly condemned the recent violence in Nagpur, terming it as "shameful" and asserting that those responsible for damaging public property would face stringent legal consequences.

Nikam, while speaking to ANI, emphasised that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken a firm stand against the rioters and made it clear that they would not be spared. “The Nagpur violence is a matter of great shame. The Chief Minister has categorically stated that those involved in the riots will face severe legal repercussions. Compensation for the destruction of public property will be recovered from the rioters. While police investigations are ongoing, it is crucial to examine how such unrest erupted suddenly and who is behind it. Nobody has sympathy for Aurangzeb, but if someone exploits the situation to incite violence and torch public property, they will face strict legal action. The Chief Minister has made this amply clear,” Nikam stated, as per ANI.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated his government's stance, asserting that any financial losses incurred due to the violent clashes in Nagpur on 17 March would be recovered from the perpetrators.

Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis remarked, “Whatever damage has been caused will be recovered from the rioters. If they fail to pay, their properties will be seized and sold to make up for the losses. If necessary, bulldozers will be deployed as well.”

As per ANI reports, Hamid Engineer, the working president of the Minorities Democratic Party, was arrested late on Friday night in connection with the violence. His arrest was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani.

Meanwhile, the Nagpur court on Friday ordered a medical examination for Fahim Khan, the prime accused in the case, following allegations of police mistreatment. His magisterial custody remand (MCR) has been recorded, with the court reserving the right to grant police custody remand (PCR) if required, ANI reports.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal informed the media that 99 individuals had been arrested so far in connection with the clashes, assuring an impartial and thorough investigation.

“Till now, we have arrested 99 individuals, and action is being taken against them. We are ensuring a fair and unbiased probe,” Singal told reporters, according to ANI.

The violence in Nagpur on 17 March erupted over demands for the removal of Aurangzeb’s grave. Tensions escalated further due to unverified rumours that a sacred text of a particular community had been set on fire during the agitation. However, the situation has since stabilised, and the curfew imposed in several areas has been lifted, ANI reports.

