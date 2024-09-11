Breaking News
Mahavir Phogat unhappy over niece Vinesh entering politics?

Updated on: 11 September,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Last Friday, ex-wrestler Vinesh, along with Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist grappler Bajrang Punia joined the Congress

Mahavir Phogat unhappy over niece Vinesh entering politics?

Vinesh Phogat. Pic/PTI

Mahavir Phogat unhappy over niece Vinesh entering politics?
Former wrestling coach and Vinesh Phogat’s uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat said that with Vinesh entering politics, his daughter Sangeeta Phogat will now carry forward his dream as he has begun preparing her for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. 


Last Friday, ex-wrestler Vinesh, along with Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist grappler Bajrang Punia joined the Congress. “Vinesh should have played LA Olympics, but now that she has moved to politics, we have started preparing Sangeeta Phogat for the 2028 Games. She will bring a medal for India. Because of Jantar Mantar protest, Sangeeta missed the Nationals. Babita Phogat’s knees are not fine, so she can’t come back to the mat,” Mahavir said. 


