A 66-year-old woman from Bartla village in Amethi died after being buried under debris when a wall near her tubewell collapsed amid strong winds on Thursday evening. Police have launched legal proceedings

A 66-year-old woman was killed after being buried under debris when a wall collapsed during a storm in Bhararla village in the Amethi district, police said on Friday.

The woman, identified as Phoolmati, a resident of Bartla village, had gone to her farmland to check the tubewell on Thursday evening when the incident occurred.

"In the midst of the strong winds, the wall near her tubewell suddenly gave way. She was buried under the debris and died on the spot," Station House Officer (SHO) Ramraj Kushwaha of Piparpur police station said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Amethi, has been informed of the incident.

"Legal proceedings are underway," the SHO said.

