On Friday, a major accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district injured 16 people, including 10 policemen who were en route to Ambedkar Nagar from Bhind district by bus

File Pic

Listen to this article Madhya Pradesh road accident: 16 people, including 10 cops, injured in road accident in Shajapur district x 00:00

In the early hours of Friday, a bus and a car collided on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district, injuring 16 people, including 10 policemen, an official stated.

According to PTI, the on-duty cops were on their way to Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) from Bhind district on a bus when the accident occurred between 1 am and 2 am, said Sunera police station in-charge Bharat Singh Kirar.

The bus and a car overturned after they got involved in an accident about 12 km from the Shajapur district headquarters, an official sttated, reported PTI.

Sixteen people, including 10 policemen, suffered injuries. Nobody got seriously hurt in the incident, according to the officials.

Upon receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the scene, rescued the victims from both vehicles, and transported them to Shajapur district hospital. An investigation into the incident is underway.

In a tragic incident that occurred in the early hours of Friday, a fire broke out at a PVC pipe factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district.

A massive fire broke out in a PVC (polyvinyl chloride) pipe manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district during the wee hours of Friday, an official said.

According to PTI, there was no report of any injuries to anyone in the blaze that engulfed the unit located in Sector 3 of Pithampur Industrial Area, the official informed.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. Smoke rising from the accident site is visible from several kilometers, the official said, reported PTI.

After being alerted, authorities started a firefighting operation at the industrial area. The administration officials also reached the spot.

Chief Municipal Officer of Pithampur Municipality Rishikant Shukla stated that a fire has broken out in a factory that manufactures PVC pipes.

Efforts are currently underway to bring the blaze under control, with fifteen water tankers deployed to ensure a continuous water supply for the firefighting teams. According to the Chief Municipal Officer, the fire is expected to be fully contained within the next two to three hours, as authorities work tirelessly to prevent further damage and ensure the safety of the surrounding area.

(With PTI inputs)