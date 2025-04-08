A tragic incident occurred on Monday night as a car carrying a couple and two their children collied with a tanker in at Taroda in Wardha district

A couple and their two children were killed after their car collided with a tanker in Maharashtra's Wardha district, police stated on Tuesday.

The accident took place at Taroda in the district on Monday night, they said.

The car driver lost control over the wheels after a wild boar came in front of it and the vehicle then crashed into a tanker, a police official informed, reported PTI.

Speeding SUV runs over pedestrians in Jaipur, three dead

The SUV even collided with vehicles parked outside the police station.

As per PTI, the police and locals stopped the vehicle when it got stuck in a narrow lane. The driver was detained on the spot.

Additional DCP (North) Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said the driver, identified as Usman Khan (62), a resident of Rana Colony in Shastri Nagar, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

"He lost control of the SUV and hit most of the victims in an area of about 500 metres near the Nahargarh police station," Shekhawat said.

Those injured in the accident were Virendra Singh (48), Mamta Kanwar (50), Monesh Soni (28), Mohammad Jalaluddin (44), Deepika Saini (17), Vijay Narayan (65), Jebunnisha (50), Anshika (24), and Awadhesh Pareek (37).

All were rushed to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, where doctors declared Mamta Kanwar and Awadhesh Pareek dead. Virendra Singh later died on Tuesday morning.

Hospital authorities said the condition of the injured remains critical, and they have been admitted to the trauma ward of the SMS Hospital.

Police said Khan owns a factory manufacturing iron beds in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area. A medical examination confirmed that he was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.

An FIR has been registered against the accused based on a complaint filed by the father of the deceased Mamta Kanwar.

Following the incident, tension spread in the area, and police from four stations were deployed on Nahargarh Road and nearby areas to maintain law and order.

Three killed as motorbike crashes into tractor-trolley in Gujarat

Three persons were killed after their motorcycle rammed into a tractor-trolley in Gujarat's Anand district, police said on Tuesday.

An Anklav police station official said the incident occurred near Ambakui village in the district at around 10 p.m. on Monday.

"The motorbike was trailing a tractor-trolley which was speeding ahead of it. Brakes applied by the tractor driver caused the motorbike to hit the tractor-trolley from behind," the official said.

The three motorbike riders identified as Manhar Parmar, Ranjit Padhiyar and Naresh -- died on the spot, the police said.

The Anklav police registered an FIR against the tractor driver and a probe was underway into the incident, they added.

(With PTI inputs)