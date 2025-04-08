Breaking News
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Pant says Nehra’s advice helped him post-accident

Updated on: 08 April,2025 08:43 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

“I think that advice really stood with me and helped me to go through my injury,” the 27-year-old Pant added

Rishabh Pant and Ashish Nehra

The flamboyant Rishabh Pant on Monday acknowledged the influence and guidance of Ashish Nehra after he survived his horrific car accident, saying the former India seamer’s advice to “stay happy” stood the ’keeper-batter in good stead during a difficult phase.


Pant met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on the night of December 30, 2022. “I think one advice which really helped me was from Ashish Nehra,” Pant recalled in a freewheeling chat during CII Eastern Region’s interactive session - India@100: Leadership Insight from the Sports Economy here. “He is a senior from my club also. He just came to me, saw me, and he told me, ‘I had lots of injuries. Just one thing if you can do is keep yourself happy. Do things that make you feel happy. And keep following that’.


“I think that advice really stood with me and helped me to go through my injury,” the 27-year-old Pant added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

