Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Gritty Namita fends off Priyas challenge for singles title at GD Birla tourney

Gritty Namita fends off Priya’s challenge for singles title at GD Birla tourney

Updated on: 07 April,2025 04:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Namita started strong, breezing through the opening game 21-11, but Priya bounced back with renewed determination to take the second game 21-16

Gritty Namita fends off Priya’s challenge for singles title at GD Birla tourney

The event continues to grow in stature, attracting top-tier veteran players from various districts

Listen to this article
Gritty Namita fends off Priya’s challenge for singles title at GD Birla tourney
x
00:00

Top seed Namita Mehta-Vijayakar of JVPG, Juhu showcased nerves of steel and exceptional grit to overcome a spirited challenge from second seed Priya Ambekar of MCF in a thrilling finale to claim the Women’s 45 Singles title at the GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament, co-hosted by Bombay Gymkhana.


Namita started strong, breezing through the opening game 21-11, but Priya bounced back with renewed determination to take the second game 21-16. The decider proved to be an edge-of-the-seat affair, with both players battling tooth and nail for every point. Ultimately, Namita held her composure under pressure to edge past Priya 22-20 and seal the championship in a gripping encounter.


In the 110+ Men's Doubles final, top seeds Ayaz Bilawala and Rajesh D'Souza of Bombay Gymkhana were stunned by the dynamic duo of Prashant Mukherjee and Vilas Kuvale from RTISC, Ulwe. After dropping the first game 14-21, Mukherjee and Kuvale rallied to take the next two games 21-19, 21-16 and secure a memorable upset.


The Men's 45 Singles category also saw a notable upset in the semi-finals, as unseeded Sachin Bharati toppled second seed Gautam Lad 21-11, 16-21, 21-19 in a hard-fought contest. Bharati will now face top seed Rajan Samant in the final. Samant displayed dominant form in his semi-final clash, defeating Prashant Shah with a straight-games victory of 21-12, 21-16.

Meanwhile, in the Elite Cup segment of the Team Championships, Bombay Gym A and MIG Cricket Club advanced to the semi-finals with contrasting performances. Bombay Gym recorded a clinical 2-0 sweep over CCI, while MIG Cricket Club overcame a stiff challenge from MCA to emerge 2-1 victors and keep their title hopes alive.

Brief scores:

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP - ELITE CUP -Quarter final

Bombay Gymkhana A beat CCI 2-0; Vanita Samaj A Team beat Catholic Gymkhana 0-2; Goregaon Sports Club beat Masters Sports Club Llp 2-1; MCA A lost to MIG Cricket Club 1-2

MS 45 - Semi-final

Sachin Bharati beat Gautam Laud [2] 21-11, 16-21 21-19; Rajan Samant [1] beat Prashant Shah 21-12, 21-16

WS 45 - Semi final

Namita Mehta-Vijayakar [1] beat Ajita Ravindran 21-10, 18-21, 22-20; Safiya Anjum Farooqui lost to Priya Ambekar [2] 8-21, 10-21

WS 45 - Final

Namita Mehta-Vijayakar [1] lost to Priya Ambekar [2] 21-11, 16-21, 20-22

MD 110+ - Semi final

Ayaz Bilawala [1]/Rajesh Dsouza beat Anand Vithalkar/ Vipool Patel 21-5, 21-13

MD 110+ - Final

Ayaz Bilawala [1]/Rajesh Dsouza lost to Prashant Mukherjee/Vilas Kuvale  21-14, 19-21, 16-21

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP - PLATE CUP - Quarter final

Bombay Gymkhana B lost to Cc Baddies 2 (1-2); Mcf A beat All India Balkanji Bari 2-1; Wcg A beat Garware Club House 2-0; Jolly A beat Vanita Samaj B Team 2-1

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

badminton Mumbai sports sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK