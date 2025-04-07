Namita started strong, breezing through the opening game 21-11, but Priya bounced back with renewed determination to take the second game 21-16

The event continues to grow in stature, attracting top-tier veteran players from various districts

Listen to this article Gritty Namita fends off Priya’s challenge for singles title at GD Birla tourney x 00:00

Top seed Namita Mehta-Vijayakar of JVPG, Juhu showcased nerves of steel and exceptional grit to overcome a spirited challenge from second seed Priya Ambekar of MCF in a thrilling finale to claim the Women’s 45 Singles title at the GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament, co-hosted by Bombay Gymkhana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Namita started strong, breezing through the opening game 21-11, but Priya bounced back with renewed determination to take the second game 21-16. The decider proved to be an edge-of-the-seat affair, with both players battling tooth and nail for every point. Ultimately, Namita held her composure under pressure to edge past Priya 22-20 and seal the championship in a gripping encounter.

In the 110+ Men's Doubles final, top seeds Ayaz Bilawala and Rajesh D'Souza of Bombay Gymkhana were stunned by the dynamic duo of Prashant Mukherjee and Vilas Kuvale from RTISC, Ulwe. After dropping the first game 14-21, Mukherjee and Kuvale rallied to take the next two games 21-19, 21-16 and secure a memorable upset.

The Men's 45 Singles category also saw a notable upset in the semi-finals, as unseeded Sachin Bharati toppled second seed Gautam Lad 21-11, 16-21, 21-19 in a hard-fought contest. Bharati will now face top seed Rajan Samant in the final. Samant displayed dominant form in his semi-final clash, defeating Prashant Shah with a straight-games victory of 21-12, 21-16.

Meanwhile, in the Elite Cup segment of the Team Championships, Bombay Gym A and MIG Cricket Club advanced to the semi-finals with contrasting performances. Bombay Gym recorded a clinical 2-0 sweep over CCI, while MIG Cricket Club overcame a stiff challenge from MCA to emerge 2-1 victors and keep their title hopes alive.

Brief scores:

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP - ELITE CUP -Quarter final

Bombay Gymkhana A beat CCI 2-0; Vanita Samaj A Team beat Catholic Gymkhana 0-2; Goregaon Sports Club beat Masters Sports Club Llp 2-1; MCA A lost to MIG Cricket Club 1-2

MS 45 - Semi-final

Sachin Bharati beat Gautam Laud [2] 21-11, 16-21 21-19; Rajan Samant [1] beat Prashant Shah 21-12, 21-16

WS 45 - Semi final

Namita Mehta-Vijayakar [1] beat Ajita Ravindran 21-10, 18-21, 22-20; Safiya Anjum Farooqui lost to Priya Ambekar [2] 8-21, 10-21

WS 45 - Final

Namita Mehta-Vijayakar [1] lost to Priya Ambekar [2] 21-11, 16-21, 20-22

MD 110+ - Semi final

Ayaz Bilawala [1]/Rajesh Dsouza beat Anand Vithalkar/ Vipool Patel 21-5, 21-13

MD 110+ - Final

Ayaz Bilawala [1]/Rajesh Dsouza lost to Prashant Mukherjee/Vilas Kuvale 21-14, 19-21, 16-21

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP - PLATE CUP - Quarter final

Bombay Gymkhana B lost to Cc Baddies 2 (1-2); Mcf A beat All India Balkanji Bari 2-1; Wcg A beat Garware Club House 2-0; Jolly A beat Vanita Samaj B Team 2-1