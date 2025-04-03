GD Birla Memorial Badminton Tournament: Dates, venue, event categories - all you need to know

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 April,2025 07:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The tournament has received an overwhelming response, with over 20 teams and more than 150 individual entries

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

Mumbai is set to witness elite veteran badminton action as the 31st edition of the GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament takes center stage at Bombay Gymkhana from April 4-6 and April 8-12.


Recognised as one of the most prestigious veteran badminton tournaments on the circuit, the event continues to grow in stature, attracting top-tier veteran players from various districts.


Promoted by Badminton Gurukul, the tournament has received an overwhelming response, with over 20 teams and more than 150 individual entries.


"We are very happy to present the 31st edition of the GD Birla Badminton Tournament," said Ayaz Bilawala, Organising Secretary. "As an addition to the bouquet of events we already offer to the veteran circuit, this tournament has now become the most sought-after event, thanks to the active veteran badminton community. It is a privilege to have Bombay Gymkhana co-host the event, and we have witnessed the tournament grow in leaps and bounds over the years."

"Badminton Gurukul is proud to be associated with this prestigious tournament, which has become a hallmark of excellence in the veteran badminton community," said Supriya Devgun, Founder & MD of Badminton Gurukul. "Our mission is to promote badminton playing culture, and the GD Birla Tournament is a shining example of how the sport continues to thrive among veteran athletes."

GD Birla Memorial Badminton tournament: Categories

Team Events – Masters Inter-Club Team Event

Combination Doubles 90+

Combination Doubles 100+

Combination Doubles 110+

Open events

Men’s Singles 45+

Women’s Singles 45+

Men’s Doubles 45+

Men’s Combination 85+

Men’s Combination 110+

Women’s Combination 75+

Mixed Combination 80+

Uni doubles

Professional Singles

Professional Doubles

