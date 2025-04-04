GD Birla tourney at Bombay Gym

Regarded as the premier badminton tournament for veterans, the competition has attracted over 20 teams and more than 150 individual entries, reinforcing its reputation as a marquee competition.

Representation pic

The 31st edition of the GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club badminton tournament will be held at the Bombay Gymkhana from April 4 to 6 and 8 to 12.

