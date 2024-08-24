The downpour, which began early on Saturday, is expected to continue throughout Sunday in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, accompanied by a high tide reaching up to four meters

With the rains returning after a hiatus, Mahim pedestrians get a chance to show off their fashionable umbrellas on Saturday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Rains return; Mumbai Metropolitan Region put on orange alert x 00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for Sunday, signalling the return of heavy rains after a week-long dry spell. The downpour, which began early on Saturday, is expected to continue throughout Sunday, accompanied by a high tide reaching up to four meters.

The return of monsoon showers has brought some respite from the sweltering heat in Mumbai, which has been experiencing unusually dry weather for this time of year. The impact is expected to be severe in other parts of Maharashtra, however, with a red alert issued for Raigad, Pune and Satara districts, where around 150mm of rainfall is anticipated over the weekend.

“Residents in low-lying areas have been warned about the possibility of flooding and have been advised to stay indoors,” said an IMD official, cautioning fishermen against venturing into the sea.