The suspect is an accused in a 2011 murder case and had come out on parole two months ago, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Murder accused on parole rapes 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Sangli, held x 00:00

A murder accused out on parole allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Sangli city, police said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused who was identified as Sanjay Prakash Mane (34) was arrested in the morning, an official said.

Mane is an accused in a 2011 murder case and had come out on parole two months ago, he said, as per the PTI.

The girl had stepped out to go to a shop around 9.30 pm on Friday when the accused waylaid her, forcibly took her to his house and raped her, the official said, the news agency reported on Saturday.

The girl informed her mother about the assault on Saturday, following which a complaint was lodged, and the accused was apprehended within two hours, he said.

Mane had allegedly also molested the girl last month, the official said.

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

7-year-old girl sexually assaulted by canteen boy at school in Palghar

A 7-year-old girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a teen working in the canteen at a private school in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, based on a complaint, the police on Friday detained the 16-year-old accused, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, and sent him to a remand home, senior inspector Ramesh Bhame of Naigaon police station said.

The alleged incident occurred at a private school in Naigaon, he said.

The matter came to light when the girl, a Class 2 student, refused to go to the school canteen on Thursday and informed her class teacher that an "uncle" working there troubled her, the official said, as per the PTI.

The school headmaster was informed, and further inquiries with the girl revealed that the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her on three to four occasions over the last 15 days, he said.

The headmaster intimated the Naigaon police, and a case was registered under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The police have seized the CCTV footage from the school and are enquiring if the accused had similarly abused any other student, he said.

The accused had come to work in the canteen two months ago from Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)