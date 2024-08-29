Man’s desperate attempts to save his drowning wife proved futile as his grip on her hand weakened and he watched her get pulled away by currents

Rescuers trying to locate the woman. Pics/Hanif Patel

A 28-year-old woman jumped into Versova bay near Ghodbunder Road on Thursday to end her life. Desperate to save her, her husband jumped after her, but while he managed to hold onto to her hand for some time, his grip eventually weakened and his wife was swept away before his eyes.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Kashigaon police (MBVV) arrived at the scene and managed to rescue the husband with the help of a motorboat. Unfortunately, they were unable to save the woman. The police, along with other agencies, were still searching for the missing woman. According to the police sources the victim has been identified as Sasikala Yadav, 28, and her husband as Dinesh Yadav 32, residents of Naigaon. According to eyewitnesses, Sasikala jumped into water first, after which her husband Dinesh immediately jumped in to save her.



Sasikala Yadav, who was swept away in Versova bay

During the investigation, it was revealed that the couple had a quarrel at their home and an enraged Sasikala left the house with their 2-year-old child and came to Ghodbunder near Fountain Inn Hotel at around 10 am. She called her relatives and informed them about the quarrel and where she was.

Dinesh arrived at Ghodbunder with one of his relatives and they tried to placate her. They convinced her to return home with them. Dinesh's aunt carried the child with her. The group started moving towards Naigaon and walked on the Versova Bridge. All of a sudden Sasikala jumped into the bay and Dinesh followed suit to save her, said an officer from Kadhigaon police station.

Dinesh had held the hand of his wife for some time but was unable to get any grip on the curved pillar of the bridge. As the water current was strong, he was unable to hold on to the hand of his wife. Sasikala was swept away by the strong currents, but Dinesh continued to search for her. As the police were alerted, a rescue team on a motor boat rushed to the spot and rescued Dinesh. The search operation is still underway to locate Sasikala, the officer said.