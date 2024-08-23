The victim a 41-year-old auto driver from Goregaon, had come to Vile Parle West with his wife to visit his sister

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Auto driver assaulted by local thugs with beer bottle in Juhu x 00:00

A shocking incident took place in Juhu at midnight on August 20, where a 41-year-old auto driver was reportedly attacked by a local thug and his two associates using a beer bottle.



The victim, Rajesh Kamal Shaikh, a 41-year-old auto driver from Goregaon, had come to Vile Parle West with his wife to visit his sister. The incident occurred on the footpath near the Jin Vihar building on SV Road. While Shaikh was standing on the road talking to his sister, the accused—identified as Many Selvan Devendra, also known as Tuttumany—approached him along with his associates, Parmesh Kappa Devendra and Many Parmesh Devendra.



Tuttumany allegedly confronted Shaikh, verbally abusing him and demanding, "Why have you come to my area? Don’t you know me? I am the 'DADA' of this place, salute me!" When Shaikh refused to comply, Tuttumany and his associates escalated the situation. As Shaikh attempted to leave, Tuttumany struck him on the head with a beer bottle. Despite Shaikh's efforts to walk away, Parmesh Devendra shattered the bottle on the ground and attempted to stab Shaikh in the stomach with the broken glass. However, Shaikh managed to grab Parmesh’s hand, preventing the attack.



In the chaos that followed, the accused also vandalized several parked cars. Fortunately, a police patrol team arrived and apprehended the attackers. Even in police custody, the accused continued to threaten the victim, according to an officer from Juhu Police Station.



Shaikh was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where he received four stitches to his head before being discharged. The three accused, all habitual criminals with multiple offences on their records, have been booked and arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempted murder. They were presented before the court and have been remanded to police custody.



"I don’t know the accused. I just came to meet my sister. He hit me on the head with a bottle, and I had to get stitches. He also tried to stab me with the broken bottle, but luckily I managed to grab his hand, though I still got a scratch on my stomach," Shaikh told Mid-Day.

ADVERTISEMENT