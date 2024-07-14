Citizens can access these vital services for stray and pet dogs through the BMC website

A man is seen surrounded by dogs as he meditates in the morning hours at Juhu beach. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC launches online portal for stray dog plaints, pet cremation x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has launched a facility for registering complaints about stray dogs on its civic website. Additionally, pet owners can now book slots for their pet's funeral through the BMC portal.

Dr K L Pathan, head of the Civic Animal Husbandry department, said, “People can now submit complaints regarding the increasing number of stray dogs via the BMC portal. They can also request sterilisation and vaccination for both stray and pet dogs. Complaints and requests can be submitted at this link: https://vhd.mcgm.gov.in/register-grievance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“After clicking on the link one has to select either complaint or request and fill the prescribed information under it. After registering the information a specific number will be generated for the respective request or complaint and it will be available directly on the mobile number of the citizen. Based on this number, citizens will be able to review the action status of the complaint or request from time to time,” said an official.

The civic crematorium at Malad has facilities for cremation of small pets. Citizens can now register their dead animals weighing less than 50 kg in this crematorium online. This facility is available on the link https://vhd.mcgm.gov.in/incineration-booking.

After clicking on this link, citizens have to fill in the complete information regarding the dead animal. Also, within the next two days from the registration process, the exact time (slot) has to be selected for the cremation of the animal. Dead animals are cremated twice in Malad at 12 noon and 4 pm. So citizens should choose the time before both these burning periods.

Information regarding registration as well as prescribed time will be available to citizens on their registered mobile number after registration. They can cremate the animal at the crematorium in Malad at the chosen prescribed time.