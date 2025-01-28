Following the incident on January 24, the police have registered a case against her 32-year-old husband on charges of abetment to suicide

A 24-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Nagpur city allegedly died by suicide after making a emotional video call to her parents about the harassment and abuse by her husband, police said on Tuesday.

According to news agency PTI, the police said that following her death on January 24, they have registered a case against her 32-year-old husband on charges of abetment to suicide.

The woman, a resident of Old Bagadganj area in Nagpur, got married on June 7 last year.

Soon after the marriage, her husband allegedly began abusing and torturing her. He also restricted her communication with her parents, an officer from Lakadganj Police Station said.

According to PTI, around 10.45 am on January 24, the woman called her 52-year-old mother, who lives at Jai Durga Nagar in Pardi area, and shared with her details of harassment and torture by husband.

Her mother tried to console her during the conversation, the officer said.

Later, around 11 pm the same day, the woman allegedly died by suicide from a ceiling fan at her home, the officer added.

Apart from the abetment to suicide charges, her husband has also been booked under Section 85 (whoever, being the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officer stated.

A probe into the case is on, the police added.

In another case from Nagpur, a 17-year-old girl died by suicide after searching online about "what happens after death", police said on Tuesday.

The victim, a Class 12 student of a private school and the only child of a regional director at the RBI in Nagpur, frequently searched for information about death and foreign cultures, they said.

According to news agency PTI, the teen's mother, who is a homemaker, found her dead at their home in Chhatrapati Nagar area at around 5.45 am on Monday and raised an alarm, the police said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot.

They seized her mobile phone and while checking it, they came to know that she had been searching on Google for information about "what happens after death", an officer from Dhantoli Police Station said.

She had written extensively about foreign cultures in her diaries, he said.

The Dhantoli Police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further probe into it.

(With PTI inputs)