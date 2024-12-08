Based on a complaint filed by the 50-year-old caretaker, the Dongri police have booked the accused under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 132, 352, 351(3), 115(2), and Section 3, which pertains to mischief causing damage to public or private property

The accused was sent to the correction home in August 2023

An 18-year-old detained at the Dongri Juvenile Correction Home on murder charges allegedly attacked the ‘grahpal’ (caretaker responsible for distributing food) and security staff on Saturday. He also reportedly damaged a television and injured himself during the incident.

Based on a complaint filed by the 50-year-old caretaker, the Dongri police have booked the accused under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 132, 352, 351(3), 115(2), and Section 3, which pertains to mischief causing damage to public or private property.

The incident occurred around 4 pm while the caretaker was distributing snacks, accompanied by security and police staff. The accused allegedly reached through the bars of his room and struck a security guard on the head. When the caretaker approached to intervene, the boy grabbed him by the collar and attempted to choke him. Police personnel present at the scene intervened and rescued the caretaker, according to an officer from Dongri police station.

Later, when officials, including the in-charge, inspected the boy’s room, they found that he had smashed a wall-mounted TV and injured himself. The accused also hurled verbal abuse and threw a steel table around the room. When police tried to calm him, he allegedly grabbed an officer’s neck and attempted to stab him with a pen. The situation was brought under control after other staff restrained him.

History of the accused

The accused, who is 18 years, 11 months, and 6 days old, was sent to the correction home in August 2023 after being charged with murder. Known for hooliganism and gang activities, he and his accomplices were involved in the fatal stabbing of Malik Shaikh in the Cheeta Camp area on July 31, 2023.

The attack stemmed from personal rivalry. The accused and his companions reportedly restrained Malik before stabbing him. When Malik’s relatives and a close friend tried to intervene, the accused attacked and seriously injured them as well. Malik was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Based on a complaint by Malik’s relatives, the Trombay police registered a case under multiple sections of the IPC, including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons), and 506(2) (criminal intimidation).

Although the accused was arrested, he was sent to the correction home due to being underage and has been housed there since then.