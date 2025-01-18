MahaRERA will organise monthly open houses in Nagpur and Pune to help developers register housing projects seamlessly. The first session will take place on January 22 in Nagpur, providing on-ground assistance with financial, legal, and technical queries.

To facilitate developers in the Nagpur and Pune regions with the registration of their housing projects under the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), monthly open houses will now be organised outside the Mumbai headquarters. The first open house is scheduled to take place on January 22 in Nagpur.

Despite assistance from experts associated with Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs), developers often encounter challenges in addressing their queries during the registration process. To resolve these issues, MahaRERA has been conducting open houses every week at its Mumbai headquarters, attended by senior office bearers. During these sessions, doubts and concerns are addressed based on the queries raised, according to a MahaRERA official.

In response to requests from developers in Nagpur and Pune, MahaRERA has decided to hold similar open houses in these regions. The initiative will begin with an open session in Nagpur, where officials from the financial, legal, and technical departments will be available to address project registration-related queries.

Recently, MahaRERA took a significant step by reducing the minimum project requirement for SROs outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) from 500 to 200. This decision is expected to streamline the formation of authorised real estate industry associations across the rest of Maharashtra, ultimately improving the project registration process for developers statewide.

As per the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, housing projects cannot be advertised or sold without being registered with RERA. MahaRERA has urged developers to provide complete details and documents when submitting their registration applications to enable faster processing and issuance of MahaRERA registration numbers.

Manoj Saunik, chairman of MahaRERA, stated, “The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 unambiguously mentions that any housing project cannot be advertised without being registered with RERA. MahaRERA already has defined the legal, financial and technical framework for issuing a registration number to a housing project. To facilitate registration of a housing project and issuance of MahaRERA number, the queries raised are replied to in-person during the open session held every week at the headquarters in Mumbai.

“We will start with this practice, from this month, on a monthly basis in Nagpur and Pune as well. To begin with, we are starting in Nagpur. MahaRERA has been putting in efforts to assist in the project’s registration process. The experience will be seamless, if the applicants fill out the forms completely and furnish the required information.”