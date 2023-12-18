Mumbai main ghar? Dila Dunga! How city real estate content creators are changing the way you search for the perfect home

At a time when people enjoy food and travel content on social media, real estate brokers are becoming content creators. Mid-day.com spoke to real estate agents in Mumbai to learn more

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Rutuja Teli was always fond of watching a show about the world’s most extraordinary homes. Interestingly, like many other people, the Covid-19 pandemic inspired her to start something of her own. Collaborating with a close friend, who has since become her partner, the Mumbaikar began her real estate journey. She explains, "We embarked on a journey to create a real estate YouTube channel and we posted our first video in September 2020. We leveraged the expertise of local brokers who had access to such properties and helped them sell their inventory faster." It was her major focus till August 2022, which is when they started making real estate property reels on Instagram.