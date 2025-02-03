Despite repaying the amount with additional interest, totalling Rs 3.30 lakh, the accused allegedly continued to harass and threaten him for more money

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane man ends life due to harassment over loan recovery; 1 held x 00:00

An official on Monday said that a 38-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district committed suicide after allegedly being harassed over repayment of a loan of Rs 1.8 lakh, following which police have arrested one person, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have registered a case against three persons in connection with the incident which took place last month.

The deceased, Amin Shaikh, had taken a loan of Rs 1.80 lakh from the accused, reported PTI.

Despite repaying the amount with additional interest, totalling Rs 3.30 lakh, the accused allegedly continued to harass and threaten him for more money, the official from Ganeshpuri police station said, reported PTI.

The man, who was in severe distress, ended his life by hanging himself at his house in the Ganeshpuri area on January 14.

Following the incident, the victim's body was sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was initially registered.

During the probe, the police found a recorded message left by Shaikh on his mobile phone, in which he purportedly held three persons responsible for his extreme step, the official said, reported PTI.

Following the evidence, the police on Friday registered an FIR against the three persons under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

The police arrested one of the accused on Saturday while the search was on for the other two persons, the official said.

Man consumes poison at police station after live-in partner ends relationship; hospitalised

A 30-year-old man consumed poison at a police station in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Saturday in a bid to end his life after his partner ended her live-in relationship with him, an official said, reported PTI.

After the incident, which took place at the Nandanvan police station, the man - Sagar Mishra - was admitted to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said, reported PTI.

According to police, his 27-year-old live-in partner last week ended her relationship due to his liquor addiction and returned to her family home in the city.

"On Saturday morning, Mishra went to her house and tried to convince her to return, which she refused. As her mother also resisted, he assaulted her. After that, a complaint was lodged against him at the police station," an official said, reported PTI.

As a result, the police called him for questioning. But he brought along a bottle of poison and created a ruckus outside the police station. After he consumed the poison and started vomiting, the police rushed him to a hospital, he added.

A case of attempted suicide was registered, and an investigation into the case was on, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)