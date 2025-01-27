The man was disturbed due to a quarrel in his house, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said without elaborating

A 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of a seven-storey Thane building following a domestic quarrel, police said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on January 24 evening in the Kavesar area on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, they said.

The man was disturbed due to a quarrel in his house, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said without elaborating, reported PTI.

He then went to the terrace of the Thane building, where his house was located, and allegedly jumped from there, the official said, reported PTI.

Some people rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the police said.

Teen collegian ends life in Mumbai's Sion-Koliwada

An 18-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai's Sion-Koliwada area on January 23 afternoon, a police official said, reported PTI.

The victim, a first-year commerce student at Guru Nana College, hanged himself in his home in the Indira Nagar housing complex, the Antop Hill police station official said, reported PTI.

"He lived with his father, sister and grandmother. He ended his life when his father had gone to drop his sister to college, while his grandmother was in another room. The incident came to light when his uncle came home and found him hanging in the kitchen," the official said, reported PTI.

An accidental death report was registered and further probe is underway, the official added.

20-year-old son of Mumbai Police Constable shoots himself; probe underway

A 20-year-old man died allegedly by suicide after shooting himself on Friday, said police, reported ANI.

Police said that the deceased was identified as Harsh Mhaske. He was the son of a police constable living in the limits of NM Joshi Marg Police Station in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai, reported ANI.

"The deceased was a 20-year-old youth. The deceased's father works in the Special Protection Unit of Mumbai Police. He died by suicide by shooting himself," said Mumbai Police. An investigation into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)