The Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a Thane woman for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide and recording a video of the act instead of stopping him, an official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The couple, residing in Wagle Estate area of Thane district, used to have frequent quarrels over various issues, an official said.

According to the PTI, on the night of November 20, the man, also aged 29, ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house, the official from Wagle Estate police station said.

His wife allegedly failed to prevent him from taking the extreme step and instead recorded his act on her mobile phone, he said.

After being informed about the incident, the police sent the body for postmortem to a government hospital in Thane.

Based on a complaint by the man's mother, the police on Friday registered a case against his 29-year-old wife under sections 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the police official said, as per the PTI.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

Man gets Rs 26.38 lakh compensation for 2019 road accident

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane district of Maharashtra has awarded compensation of Rs 26.38 lakh to a man who had sustained grievous injuries in a road accident in 2019, the PTI reported on Sunday.

The victim identified as Abdullah Mohd Hadees Khan (38) was standing near his motorcycle on LBS Road when a tanker crashed into the two-wheeler on May 25 that year, leaving him with grievous injuries.

In its order, the MACT arrived at a compensation of Rs 24.4 lakh for future income loss, Rs 47,729 for medical expenses, Rs 50,000 each for pain and suffering, special diet, and conveyance, and Rs 50,000 for the loss of amenities and enjoyment of life, according to the PTI.

Abdullah Khan was earning Rs 8.42 lakh annually at the time of the accident, the news agency reported.

